Worksop Town praised by boss after win at Bridlington Town

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton praised his players following their 3-1 win at Bridlington Town.

Lynton Karkach got the ball rolling as he volleyed past the ‘keeper on 19 minutes before the Seasiders hit back instantly through Nathan Walker.

Six minutes later, Karkach grabbed his second to put the Tigers back in front., before Andrew Gascoigne wrapped it up with ten minutes to go.

“The lads have been training so it was important to get some games under our belt," said Denton.

"It’s nice to win games, however it was good to see our lads work hard in and out of possession.

It was good to see what it was like for our player recruitment and see if we needed to change anything, but I think we have done really well today.

“We changed it around during the first half and then changed it more in the second in terms of style and formation.

"We looked very comfortable in a 4-3-3 at the start before moving to 4-4-2 in the second. We then finished in a 3-5-2 which caused more problems for Bridlington.

"I thought there were large spells where we were on top, and if I’m honest we were good throughout the game, but we should be as we have been working really hard.

"It’s early days though and we thank Bridlington for their hospitality, and I think we both got a lot out of this game today. It was a good game of football that was played in the right way with a good tempo.”

Next up for Worksop are Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s who travel to Sandy Lane on Tuesday night.

And Denton believes the visit of the Owls will prove to be a tough contest for his side.

“It’s going to be a difficult game," he added. "You’ll notice that our pre-season schedule – against the likes of Bridlington, Boston United, Sheffield Wednesday, Swallownest – are all different levels of tests and styles which is good for us.

"Tuesday night will be hard. We’re up against an Under-23 side of a professional outfit who train several times a week; most are on a full-time footballers wage and we’re up against them.

"They certainly won’t be taking it easy and will be going at full whack to impress the manager and try to get into the first team. It will be a challenge and I want my lads to work hard for it.”