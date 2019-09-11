Worksop Town player trio to take temporary charge after shock resignation by boss Craig Denton

Worksop Town have asked three of their players to take temporary charge of the club following the shock resignation of manager Craig Denton yesterday.

Steve Woolley, Craig Mitchell and Kyle Jordan will now be in charge starting for Saturday’s game against Belper Town.

A club statement said: “With over 400 appearances combined, the club feel the trio are the best suitors to take hold of the playing side until a new first team manager is appointed.

“We thank the fans during this time and hope you will continue your fantastic support going into the weekend against Belper Town.”

In 16 months at the helm, Denton led the Tigers back to the Northern Premier League after NCEL Premier Division and NCEL Cup double glory last season and had made a bright start to life in the NPL South-East Division.

He left the Tigers in 10th position, having won three of their first six games of the league campaign, including a win that ended leaders Carlton Town’s 100 per cent record last weekend.