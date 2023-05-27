Worksop Town play-off chase rocked by defeat at struggling neighbours Basford United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite an early goal from Tigers captain Hamza Bencherif, Basford hit back with three second half goals as they try to keep themselves out of the drop zone and halted Worksop's impressive run of three runs on the bounce.

A win would have sent Worksop into the play-off places but the defeat has left them three points adrift in seventh ahead of Saturday's visit of Workington and Tuesday's trip to a Guiseley side only one place below Tigers on goal difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With just seven games left, the next two games are huge for Worksop.Tigers manager Craig Parry said: “It was frustrating, disappointing and I’m angry.

Craig Parry - Frustrated, disappointed and angry after Basford defeat. Photo by Corey Prevett.

“I thought we played well in the first half and had the game under control.

“We had other chances to try to extend our lead, but we didn’t take them and then didn’t come out second-half.

“We didn’t lay a glove on them in the second-half.

“We just didn’t defend right and we didn’t do the basics right as a team or as a group, and that’s why it ended in a defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Really we should be coming out in the second half trying to put them to bed.

“We weren’t on the front foot and we sat back and, fair play to them, they took advantage.”

Ironically, the disappointing defeat came just two days after a 1-0 win over play-off rivals Hyde United that Parry believed was one of their best displays of the year.

Josh Wilde scored the only goal of the game in the first half to continue his good goalscoring form of late after scoring two goals away at Bradford Park Avenue last time out.Parry said: “I think all in all it was one of best performances of the year against a very good side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think we came out of the blocks really well and could have got a couple of early goals but didn’t take the chances.