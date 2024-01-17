Worksop Town pay the price for switching off as Ilkeston Town edge close derby clash

Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was disappointed that his side switched off in key moments in the Tigers’ 2-1 defeat to Ilkeston Town at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon, by Devon Cash

Worksop's Vaughan Redford has a shot at goal against Ilkeston. Photo by Richard Bierton.

The Tigers took the lead on 11 minutes through Jordan Burrow’s header, but the Robins ensured any momentum was disrupted straight away as L’Varn Brandy levelled just two minutes later and Jamie Walker then got the eventual winner 10 minutes after the restart.

And the Tigers boss cut a frustrated figure at full-time, as his side lost at home for just the second time this season.

“I thought it was a pretty even game all the way through,” he said.

“I said to the lads before the game that this would be one of the most difficult games that we’d have here and full credit to them because they’re a team of hard-working players and they take the points home.

“From our point of view, it’s two sloppy goals that we have given away and we switched off twice and they took advantage.

"Other teams wouldn’t have been clinical in those moments, but they have.

“At the end there we should have taken our chances, but we didn’t and that’s football sometimes.

“The level of opposition that we are coming up against this year doesn’t allow us to work at 70 to 80 per cent.

"You have got to be at it all the way through and if you’re not, you’re punished.

“We seemed flat today, and that’s what I’m really disappointed with.

"The quality of the ball wasn’t great either.

“I am disappointed, but we just have to move on.”

The Tigers have had a run of poor showing in front of goal, but the Tigers boss isn’t too concerned by this.

He added: “I am not worried as he has been creating chances; maybe we haven’t been as fluent in the ones that have been created.

“We have possibly started going too long too early and our message at half-time was to shorten the game up.

“It’s not done on purpose and on other days we have taken other chances and we’ve scored a hatful of goals.

“Recently we haven’t and we just need to pick ourselves up and move on.”

The Tigers opened the scoring on 11 minutes when Hamza Bencherif guided Terry Hawkridge’s corner back across the face of goal to Burrow, who steered the ball into the far corner to bag his second goal for Worksop.

However, the visitors thwarted Worksop’s chance to take a firm hold on the fixture with a quick reply on 13 minutes.

The ball was worked out to Connor Dixon, who took a touch before he floated the ball towards the middle, where Sebastian Malkowski hesitated, which allowed Brandy to tap home at the back post.

The away side then bagged the winner on 55 minutes from a corner, which was won following some great defending from Bencherif to stop Cursons from scoring after the forward was denied initially by Malkowski.