Worksop Town on revenge mission in top of the table clash with Stockton Town

The Anchors came away with a 2-1 victory when Worksop travelled to the MAP Group UK Stadium on the opening day of the season, which was their last league defeat.

And with the Tigers on a 17-match unbeaten run since that loss in the North East, Parry says that he would like to make amends for the early setback.

“We’re in a positive frame of mind and we’re in good form,” he said. “We will be looking to avenge the only league loss that we have, so I think there are a lot of things riding on it from a personal point of view inside that changing room.

Craig Parry - plotting revenge against Stockton this weekend.

“It is an exciting game for the neutral, but for us, we will just be keeping our heads down and concentrating on the game. If I reflect on that first game of the season, I believe the performance was good and if we produced the same performance 40 times over the season that we would finish in the top five.

“I want to reiterate that I think Stockton are a great side and are the best sides that we have played over the last two seasons: they’re well-ran, well-managed.

“I don’t want to build this game up as a ‘do or die’ match for any side because if we win the game then great and we go 11 points clear, draw and we stay eight points clear, lose and we’re still five points clear going into Christmas.

“I think the pressure is more on them having to come here and not allow us to win the game because 11 points is a lot of points to recover as the season goes on.”

The Tigers have had a week off due to the Consett AFC postponement, which has allowed Parry to give his side some considerably welcomed rest and recovery after playing 10 games in 33 days.