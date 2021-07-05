Worksop Town new boy Steven McDonnell excited to get going after joining from Belper Town

Steven McDonnell tasted plenty of success during his previous time at Worksop.

The powerful forward goes into his third spell with the club having scored 19 goals in 54 games across the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

‘Macca’ also praised the club’s facilities as he prepares to impress once again.

McDonnell said: “I came down to the ground and the facilities look unbelievable, so I just cannot wait to get back going.

“The club is going in the right place and is only going one way, which is up. It is like a professional club and the changing rooms look absolutely brilliant.

“I didn’t leave on bad terms when I went to Belper; we had a couple of conversations, but it didn’t work out that time.

“As soon as [Craig Parry] called me and asked me to come back it was a no-brainer really; I had a few options but Worksop is the place I want to be and I cannot wait to get back under way.

“When we spoke, he sold it to me as we play all-out attack and we press high, which is exactly how I play, so I am hoping I can score loads this year.”

McDonnell enjoyed a double-winning campaign in his first stint with the Tigers before helping Worksop to compete at Step Four of non-league football.

The forward reminisced about his previous periods in a Tigers shirt and states that he is excited to get back in front of a fanbase close to his heart.

“When we won 22 games in a row – I don’t think it’ll ever be matched in the NCEL – it was a special moment in probably my best year in football,” continued McDonnell.

“Then coming back under Kyle and he had a lot against him that year in charge. But I think we had quite a decent season considering the behind-the-scenes struggles we had and with it being the club’s first season at a higher level for many years.

“The fans bring so much out of me, and I adored them over previous spells. I want to get back on the pitch and pull on that shirt again.