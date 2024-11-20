Worksop Town move quickly to bring in Darlington's Joe Leesley on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town have announced the signing of midfielder Joe Leesley on loan from Darlington, after the departure of midfielder Terry Hawkridge.

Manager Craig Parry was happy with the capture of the 30-year-old, saying: “It was vital that we looked to strengthen in the midfield area, and it’s great that we can get Joe onboard.

“He can not only play in the centre of the pitch, he can play out wide so he gives us plenty of options.

“He’s a good experienced player whose done extremely well in the game so it’s good for us to get on a player onboard with his experience, and another player with experience in the league above.”

Joe Leesley on his Worksop debut last weekend. Photo by Richard Bierton.

Leesley arrives as Worksop look to strengthen their midfield, with the news that Hawkridge has joined step five side, Eastwood CFC, for a undisclosed fee coming on Thursday.

Sheffield-born midfielder Leesley began his career at Winterton Rangers, Matlock Town, and Alfreton Town before joining Harrogate Town, where he enjoyed a standout first season.

His exceptional set-piece skills contributed to nine goals and 23 assists, earning him a call-up to the England C squad.

The 2017/18 season proved even more remarkable for Leesley, as he delivered 22 goals and 27 assists, playing a pivotal role in Harrogate Town’s promotion to the National League.

His stellar performances saw him named National League North Player of the Year.

Following his success at Harrogate, the 30-year-old had loan spells at Stockport County, Stevenage, and Boston United before making a permanent move to Boston.

Leesley further added to his National League and National League North experience by joining Kidderminster Harriers.

There, he helped the team secure promotion through the playoffs and made 14 appearances in the National League during their subsequent campaign.

This season, Leesley returned to Darlington, having previously had a short loan stint with the Quakers.

With over 250 appearances across the National League and National League North, playing in various positions, Leesley brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the Tigers, making him a valuable addition to the squad.

Leesley made his first appearance against Radcliffe, playing the full 90 minutes in the Tigers 3-2 defeat at the Neuven Stadium.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​