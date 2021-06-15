Worksop Town midfielder Aleksandrs Starcenko ready to put in the hard graft

Worksop Town midfielder Aleksandrs Starcenko is ready to work hard.

Starcenko performed well as the club returned to a mini return to football with a series of recent friendlies.

And the 20-year-old says that he wants to be dependable going into next season.

“It has been a really enjoyable period,” said Starcenko. “We have had a long time off and the season has been stop-start, but as soon as we came back, the lads have looked sharp and good, so it has been really good to be back.

“The manager [Craig Parry] has said that we have a month off, but I am going to work hard over that month and come back even fitter and hopefully kick on.

“I will be training all different areas: it is important to do some ball work, do some fitness, and even get myself in the gym and get myself stronger.

“I want to be consistent within myself, and be consistent with my performances to help the team out as much as possible.”Worksop ended their re-engagement period with a 5-0 win over Mickleover, with Starcenko scoring an 87th-minute spot-kick.Starcenko added: ““Our work rate was a positive; every single person from the goalkeeper to the striker and even those from the bench put a big shift in.

"I have been asking Tomo [Ben Tomlinson] to take a penalty for the last four weeks, so I won the penalty, and I was like, ‘I am not turning that down’, and I scored.”