Worksop Town midfielder Aleks Starcenko delighted with his game time this season

It was in start contrast to the previous season where he played just 64 minutes. with the Tigers this season. After only making one 64-minute appearance last season, Starcenko has forced himself into the starting XI, becoming one of Worksop Town’s most important players.

The playmaker began the season in sublime form, with his opening two months of the season forcing Craig Parry to start him consistently.

But at the end of September, he was hacked down by Jack Vann in the 1-0 victory over his former side Pontefract Collieries, which kept Starcenko out for five weeks.

“Paz [Craig Parry] has his trust in me, and he has given me opportunities, and this is the most game time that I have had in my career so far,” said Starcenko.

“He demands a lot, and it is about intensity and getting on the ball and making things happen and I feel like that is what I am about.”

“The opening couple of months was probably the best that I have felt at the club until I picked up an injury, and got a suspension that didn’t help, but I have enjoyed it. I got some game time under my belt and tried making things happen.

“It was disappointing, and no-one wants to get injured, especially after being on some good form, but it does happen, and you have got to pick yourself up and just move forward.

“It was tough because you have got to have a rest period and I saw a physio who confirmed that it was an MCL tear, so I couldn’t really run, and it was a matter of fact of getting it healed and then going back.

“There were a few games where the lads were taking the mick out of me for having the bandage on, but it really helped and then I had to build it up again and now I am back to normal.”

If Worksop are to challenge next season, they must make Starcenko a focal point in their midfield three.

The 22-year-old, who was named the Chairman’s Player of the Season, says he is looking forward to returning for pre-season.

“It was disappointing with the way the season ended and that we fell short of the play-offs.

“I always love pre-season; I am one of those players that loves running, so I am looking forward to getting my ‘pre-pre-season’ underway before the start of actual pre-season.”