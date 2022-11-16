Things did not start so rosy, though, as the Steels took the lead on two minutes through former Tiger Tomas Poole, who found the top corner after an error from Jack Broadhead.

However, Liam Hughes headed home his 18th goal of the season from Jay Rollins’ drilled cross to level on seven minutes before Broadhead atoned for his mistake by nodding Terry Hawkridge’s floated cross over the line.

Broadhead then bagged a brace when he finished home a goalmouth scramble on 34 minutes.

Jack Broadhead puts Worksop ahead on Tuesday night. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

And on the stroke of half-time, Liam Hardy netted his fourth goal in two games, as his shot squeezed past Henry Hampshaw.

The second period lacked the Tigers’ usual tempo, which was something that manager Craig Parry criticised following the game.

He said: “I thought it was a good performance based on our reaction after going behind to a worldie.

“We kept calm, and we kept believing and then we were pretty ruthless in front of goal, so one quickly became two and three and then four.

“I was a little bit disappointed in the second half where it became a little bit of a keep-ball session without any purpose, but it is another win on the board.

“If you can get a goal as quickly as possible then it puts them on the back foot, and I thought they had their tails up once they went ahead, and it was good for us to react quickly.

“We tried to put out their fires defensively and I thought both Josh Wilde and Sam Wedgbury today were outstanding in doing that to allow us to come forward.

“We have to keep this momentum and keep our foot down and that’s why I was disappointed in the second half as you need to keep trying to make it six or seven.”

The Tigers welcome North Shields to Sandy Lane on Saturday afternoon where a win for Worksop could take them level with the top spot should Stockton Town taste defeat.

“It is another difficult game for us,” added Parry. “They have started the season really well and even though they have had a little bit of a dip recently, they are a good, dangerous side.

“They cause a lot of threats, so they’ll be looking to come and shake things up after a long journey and will look to pick up as many points as they can.