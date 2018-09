Worksop Town were rubbish in FA Vase thrashing at Winsford United admits manager Craig Denton

Dejected boss Craig Denton admitted Worksop Town were rubbish as they crashed out of the FA Vase 5-0 at Winsford United.

He said: “It wasn’t good enough — rubbish to be fair.”

The Tigers trailed at half-time to a 23rd minute goal before conceding four in the second period of the second qualifying round tie.

