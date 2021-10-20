Worksop Town march on in Senior Cup with comfy win over Ecclesfield Red Rose

Tigers on the way to cup progress over Red Rose.Picture by Lewis Pickersgill

First half goals from Robert Guilfoyle and Connor Smythe and a late strike from Ben Tomlinson were enough to see off the lower league opposition, despite admirable spirit from Red Rose.

Worksop were well on-top as the 10-minute mark ticked by, but it was the visitors who saw the game’s first chance fall their way.

A long ball forward in vain got the better of the Tigers defence as it appeared to catch the wind, and the ball fell to forward Carlton Carty, whose shot was saved by Seb Malkowski.

Seven minutes later, the Tigers took the lead through Guilfoyle’s first competitive goal for the club. Play was with Aaron Sennett-Neilson wide on the right before he sent a sumptuous cross flying beyond the far post.

19-year-old Guilfoyle was first to the delivery and steered home with a looping header back across the face of Sam Nuttall’s goal.

The advantage was doubled minutes later, when Smythe tucked home a clever solo effort.

The plucky left-back received the ball wide on the left and escaped two crashing challenges as he broke into the penalty area.

His right-footed shot was too hot for Nuttall to handle, and the pressured gloves-man could only parry the effort into the side-netting.

Tomlinson was the next in line to see a chance go begging.

Deegan Atherton set off on a marauding run along the right-hand side before swinging a cross into the centre for the big striker.

Tomlinson rose well to the delivery but he was always stretching and his glancing header trickled wide of the post.

Worksop continued to plunder the Ecclesfield net into the second half but struggled to make ends meet, despite fatigue setting in amongst the visiting ranks.

Nuttall was called upon once again to save from Sennett-Neilson with 15 minutes left on the clock. Substitute Jack Broadhead saw a shot from the edge of the box blocked, and the rebound fell kindly to the sprightly winger, whose shot was saved well.

Worksop sealed the victory as the final whistle loomed, when the ever-threatening Tomlinson finally got the goal he had sought all game.