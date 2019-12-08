Worksop Town manager Kyle Jordan bitterly disappointed by heavy home defeat

Disappointed Worksop Town manager Kyle Jordan said his side were out-fought in their 4-1 home defeat to Spalding United.

Both sides ended with 10 men in a bad-tempered affair that saw the Tigers concede twice in each half before pulling a consolation back.

Kevin Bastos hit a hat-trick for the visitors but was then one of the two players shown a red card.

Jordan admitted: “What happened was so far away from what I hoped would happen. It has knocked me for six.

“They fully deserved the win. They won every tackle, every header and out-bullied us. It is hugely disappointing. They were first to everything.

“There are no complaints about the result but there are complaints about how we performed.

“You can forgive us for (a lack of) quality. We are NPL footballers, not Premier League. But we were bullied and out-battled in front of our own supporters, which should not happen.

“I am bitterly disappointed!”

After a bright start the Tigers might have fallen behind in the eighth minute when keeper David Reay scuffed his clearance and Joel Brownhill skied his finish over the bar.

But Spalding did take the lead in the 21st minute when Brownhill converted a penalty after being brought down by the keeper.

In the 33rd minute the visitors doubled their advantage when Kevin Bastos converted a Scott Floyd cross.

“The striker completed his hat-trick with two strikes at the start of the second half, including a penalty, but was then shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Deegan Atherton.

Steven McDonnell pulled one back for the Tigers 19 minutes from time with a fantastic effort from the edge of the area that looped over the keeper, but it was too little too late for the Tigers who had no time to make a comeback.

And in the 82nd minute Steven Wankiewicz was dismissed for a foul on Jenk Acar.

Jordan said the red card was “stupid”. “I can’t defend him,” the manager added. “We will lose him for three games. It was stupid and reckless, a bad one.”

The manager said a few players let the club down and it was not an ideal time for the poor performance.

“We will dust ourselves down and go again, but I am bitterly disappointed.”