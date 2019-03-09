Worksop Town manager Craig Denton salutes resilience as leaders Tigers fight back to win 3-2 in injury-time

Delighted boss Craig Denton praised the resilience of his Worksop Town side as they fought back from a two-goal half-time deficit to snatch a 3-2 victory at Bottesford United in the closing seconds — their 11th successive win.

The fabulous finale left the Tigers three points clear at the top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division as they chase a first league title in 46 years.

Denton said: “It was unbelievable. At half-time I would probably have taken a point, but this was a massive statement from the lads.

“We were disappointed with our quality (in the first half), although it was difficult in gale-force winds.

“We did not adapt to that very well — usually we do.

“But we came in at half-time 2-0 down yet there was so much belief in the dressing room that if we got an early goal (in the second half) we could go on and take something from the game.

“The lads believed in what we could do and went out in the second half to try to get the early goal.

“It was all us in the last 15 minutes. There was lots of resilience as we wanted to get the win.”

Two goals down after a poor first half, the comeback started in the 63rd minute when Matt Sykes converted a penalty after being brought down.

Eighty-fifth minute substitute Kyle Jordan unsettled the home defence and three minutes from time Sykes struck again, poking home after a mis-hit shot fell to him.

The Tigers then twice went close to snatching a late winner — Jordan lobbing over — before seven minutes into injury time StevenWankiewicz turned in a Sykes free-kick.