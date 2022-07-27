Worksop Town make it six straight pre-season wins in fine showing at Goole

The goals came from Liam Hardy and Aleks Starcenko as the Tigers earned their sixth straight pre-season friendly victory and Parry said: “I thought the lads did really well, and it was probably one of our better performances in pre-season apart from being more ruthless.

“In the first-half I think we could have had scored four or five so I’m a little bit disappointed we didn’t take our chances,

“We were a little bit sloppy in front of goal and that includes from open-play and set-plays, we’ve missed multiple chances but overall I’m pleased with the performance.

Aerial action from Worksop's win at Goole on Tuesday.

“We managed the game well and it’s nice to come away and put in a good showing.”

Parry said the Goole game was designed to take the players outside of their comfort zone.

“They’re a good side and I believe that they will do well this year - they’re fit, strong and they put themselves about,” he said.

“It was good to take the lads out of their comfort zone and see how they handled it, it was good for me to show that we can’t just get the ball down and play every single game.

“Sometimes we just have to put the ball into the final third of the pitch and let the pacy lads up front do their job. I thought we did that really well and managed the situation as best we could.”

He added: “As mentioned we got the ball up the pitch as fast as we could, but with the lads we have up top now it’s easy to play that way. I thought James Hanson did really well tonight in getting his headers in and holding off the backline.”

Next up for Worksop is a home match against fellow Northern Premier League outfit Stamford AFC who reached the play-offs in the Midlands section last season after finishing second in the league behind Ilkeston Town.

He said: “It’s another step up, Stamford have always been in and around the top three places at this level for the past three or four years.