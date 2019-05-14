Worksop Town make it a league and cup double with 22nd win in a row, at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium

A pair of spectacular free-kicks from Steve Woolley helped Worksop Town to secure a league and cup double last night in Doncaster.

The veteran curled two wonderful efforts into the Liversedge net in the 3-1 victory for Craig Denton's Tigers.

Ross Goodwin was the other Worksop goalscorer in the League Cup final at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Worksop's final game of the 2018/19 season brought their 22nd straight victory.

They will take their place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League structure next season after romping to the NCEL Premier title.