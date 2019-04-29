Worksop Town lift NCEL Premier trophy at Sandy Lane

Worksop Town, who received the Northern Counties East League Premier Division Championship trophy after the match, completed their league season on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Eccleshill United at Sandy Lane.

After a goalless first half, the Tigers struck twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

First Connor Brunt headed home a 48th minute corner before Matt Reay volleyed into the top corner from a Craig Mitchell knock-down.

Matthew Mather pulled a goal back for the visitors 12 minutes from time, and went close an equaliser.

In between a ball into the box was punched clear by keeper Dave Reay into the path of Nathan Woodward, whose effort was saved by the keeper as he recovered well.

At the other end, in the closing stages Steve Woolley and Matt Sykes might have added further goals for the Tigers with fine volleys.

First Woolley’s effort ended in the side netting and then Sykes saw his strike tipped over.

But it did not matter as the Tigers finished off their successful season with a victory before celebrating their first trophy in 46 years with a promotion party.