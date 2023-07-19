News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Worksop Town legend Jon Kennedy honoured with testimonial match

Worksop Town legend Jon Kennedy was ‘honoured’ to be recognised for his fantastic career as the Tigers beat Retford FC 7-1 in his testimonial match on Tuesday, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST

Ben Tomlinson opened the scoring on 15 minutes as he raced onto a through-ball from Aleks Starcenko to dink the ball past Ryan Barson.

Terry Hawkridge then doubled their lead after the half-hour mark when he sensationally struck a first-time volley past the ‘keeper from the edge of the area.

Tomlinson bagged a second before the interval as he headed home from Vaughan Redford’s cross.

A night to remember for Tigers legend Jon Kennedy. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.A night to remember for Tigers legend Jon Kennedy. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.
A night to remember for Tigers legend Jon Kennedy. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.
Most Popular

The second period saw Worksop make 10 changes as the Reserves took centre stage, with 16-year-old Max Eastwood adding a fourth, scoring from a rebound.

Ethan Slater then found the bottom corner on the angle before Rostik Yaremenko chipped a penalty down the middle to make it 6-0.

Eastwood netted his second with three minutes remaining before Joel Bradshaw deflected home a consolation for the Choughs.

And Kennedy, who made over 240 appearances for the Tigers, cut a proud figure after the game.

“I am honoured really,” he said. “Thank you to both clubs for doing this fixture for me. Obviously, I am gutted that I couldn’t play in it due to not being fit enough in time after tearing my ankle ligaments at the end of last season.

“Because I had been at Retford for six years, and this is probably going to be my last season. The club asked about doing a testimonial and Worksop were the first club that came to mind to play against because I thought it would be nice to have the last team I played for and the first team that I played for.

“I signed as a 17-year-old and played in the Reserves for a season and then made my first-team debut a week or so after my 18th birthday before being the number one the following season.

“I would say that making my debut would be my favourite Worksop memory. I am sure Lee Trundle scored a hat-trick for Stalybridge Celtic that day, but that felt like a big step in what kickstarted it all.

“I appreciate everyone that has taken the time to come down because the weather’s not great – it should be a nice sunny evening.

“I cannot thank both clubs enough for the game and the mementoes because I really do appreciate it.

“It was great to see a lot of old faces and I know the term ‘football family’ gets overused at times but in this case, I think it proves that it is an actual thing and it is good to see.”

Related topics:TigersWorksop TownWorksop