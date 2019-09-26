Worksop Town left shellshocked after five-goal home hammering by Stamford

Shellshocked Worksop Tigers need to quickly bounce back at home to high-flying Leek Town on Saturday after Wednesday’s unexpected 5-0 home hammering by Stamford.

Both sides ended the night with 10 men, but Stamford had the cutting edge with Rob Morgan leaving with the match ball after a match-winning hat-trick.

Tigers, currently under the interim management of playing trio Steve Woolley, Craig Mitchell and Kyle Jordan, had won their last previous two games and had the chance to leapfrog Stamford with victory on Wednesday.

But the night began to go wrong from the 20th minute when Cosmos Matwasa fired the Daniels ahead.

The visitors went ahead through Matwasa before Jack Keeble was sent off minutes later for Stamford, but this didn’t change the momentum from the away side, as they netted twice more on the stroke of the break through Hicks and Morgan, before the latter went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

Connor Brunt opened the chances as after a quick turn of pace in the centre, he took aim from range, which forced a routine save down low from Dan Haysted.

Five minutes later, Lynton Karkach swung a delightful ball towards the back post where Matt Templeton glanced wide after pressure from Taylor.

Then, a quarter into the game, Niall Smith executed an inviting delivery into the area which Craig Mitchell was just a whisker away from poking home.

The Tigers were left to rue those opening chances as Stamford took the lead with their first chance of the game on twenty minutes. Cosmos Matwasa latched onto a ball over the top, before rifling it home at the front post from the edge of the area.

However, things turned sour for the away side as Keeble was dismissed for a very late and reckless challenge on Templeton, which left the man in black no choice but to brandish the red card.

On the half-hour mark, Smith made an exceptional solo run down the left which ended with the full-back flicking the ball over former Tiger Jordan Cooke and flashing a volley across goal and wide of the upright.

But 10-men Stamford doubled their lead just before half time.

Tendai Chitiza burst into the area and saw his initial effort tipped onto the post by David Reay. The winger received the ball back to his feet, checking onto his right peg before teeing up Rob Morgan who coolly side-footed it past Reay.

Moments later, things got worse for the Tigers as the Daniels added a third.

A corner into the area was headed back towards where it came from and James Hicks was on hand to powerfully head over the man on the line.

Stamford opened the chances in the second period as Tendai Chitiza carried the ball down the right and opted for the shot instead of an easy set-up for Hicks, which was deflected wide by the challenge of Steve Wankiewicz.

After interplay between Smith and Templeton, the winger passed on play to Leon Mettam, who saw a low punt drift wide of the far post.

On the hour, Jack Brownell thought he had pulled a goal back in spectacular fashion.

The midfielder let the ball run across his body before cutting across it from the edge which caused the shot to sway in the air, but unfortunately the swerve was too much as the ball whistled past the upright.

Worksop were then also reduced to 10 men as Smith received a second yellow for a late slide on Matwasa.

Templeton then saw an effort pass him by, as the winger cut in on his left before curling an effort inches wide of the far post.

Morgan added a fourth for the away side as he slammed home a drive from the edge of the area for his second of the game.

Matwasa was also close to matching his team-mate, but lacked the finish needed as the winger scurried his way towards the six-yard box before poking an effort onto the frame of goal.

Inevitably, Stamford got their fifth of the night from 12 yards out right at the end.

A penalty was awarded after Max Pemberton bundled over Chitiza inside the box.

Morgan stepped up and rifled the ball past Reay for his hat-trick.

The full-time whistle sounded shortly after to the relief of the Amber and Black shirts, who had been left chasing the game against a very clinical and deadly side.

TIGERS: David Reay, Deegan Atherton, Niall Smith, Jack Brownell, Max Pemberton, Steven Wankiewicz, Matthew Templeton, Andrew Gascoigne (Kyle Jordan), Connor Brunt (Leon Mettam), Craig Mitchell (Harry Holland), Lynton Karkach. Unused Subs: Steve Woolley, Zac Walker.

Attendance: 288.