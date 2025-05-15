Worksop Town learn National League North opponents as line-up is announced
The Tigers reached the National League for the first time when they saw off Guiseley in the NPL Premier Division play-off final.
Other new faces to enter the division next season will be AFC Fylde, relegated from the National League’s top flight, plus fellow promoted sides AFC Telford United, Bedford Town, Macclesfield FC and Merthyr Town.
The full list of sides for next season reads: AFC Fylde, AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Bedford Town, Buxton, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Macclesfield, Marine, Merthyr Town, Oxford Town, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Scarborough Athletic, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Worksop Town and either Scunthorpe United or Chester FC, who meet in the National League North play-off final on Sunday.
All allocations remain subject to change, pending any appeals, ahead of final ratification in the coming weeks.