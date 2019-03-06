Worksop Town launch cut-price ticket offer ahead of title run-in

Worksop Town managing director Paul Williams is urging the fans to be their 12th man as the title race reaches a climax.

And, in a bid to get bumper crowds at Sandy Lane, the club has launched a new cut-price ticket deal as they bid for a first league title in 46 years and promotion back into the Northern Premier League.

Adults can watch the final six home games for just £25 while concessions are priced £20.

Any child under the age of 16 will also gain free entry when accompanied by an adults and Worksop Town Ladies’ fixtures will also be included in this special offer.

“Our hope is to really turn Sandy Lane into a fortress with the crowd being our 12th man in this vital promotion push,” said Mr Williams.

“The last few weeks have been absolutely amazing for Worksop Town and we urge the good people of Worksop to keep getting behind The Tigers in their numbers for our crucial promotion run-in as we aim to win our first league title in nearly 50 years and with it promotion back into the Northern Premier League.”

“Our wonderful fans have backed us through thick and thin in recent times and last Saturday’s attendance of 656 against Yorkshire Amateur was a fantastic figure.

“We are one of the three best-supported football clubs at this level of the football pyramid in the whole country and that is testament to our wonderful fans.”

“Please get behind us over these next few weeks and help us make The Tigers roar again. We would really appreciate your support.”

Fans can purchase the new Super Six end of season card direct from the Worksop Town FC Clubhouse on Friday, March 8 or Friday, March 15 between 4 pm and 10 pm or by calling 07487 7536953 and making payment by debit card or credit card and then collecting from the club bar on match day.