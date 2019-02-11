Worksop Town Ladies see off Sheffield Wednesday Ladies Reserves to book final spot

Worksop Town Ladies booked a Women’s Shield final place with a dominant 5-0 performance over Sheffield Wednesday Ladies Reserves.

The Tigresses never seemed to get out of first gear but this was not a problem as goals from Ellie Chandler, Brooke Chapell and a hat-trick for Leah Hardy saw them defeat their opposition, who only had nine players from the off.

Worksop boss Rob Hardy said: “I’m happy we’ve got to the final. I think the first half we took them for granted as they only had nine players and we took our foot off the gas far too easy. We did control the game but they battled hard and made us work hard.

“We played better in the second and got our foot on the ball and played it about well. Overall, I’m happy with the 5-0 win and getting into a final but we should have been better in the first half.”

The Tigresses face the same opposition in the league this weekend.