Worksop Town ladies outclass rivals to win Shield

Worksop Town Ladies outclassed Harworth Colliery as they cruised to a 4-2 victory in the final of the Women’s Shield – a scoreline which slightly flattered our opponents, reports Devon Cash.

Town took a three-goal lead in the first half, with goals coming from an Ellie Chandler double and a Carly Rowlands header. Harworth pulled two goals back either side of a Leah Hardy strike, but the Tigresses kept possession to lift the Shield.

The Tigresses hit the ground running and didn’t stop and when the referee blew for full-time it confirmed Rob Hardy’s team as the Women’s Shield Winners.

They followed this up a day later with an 8-1 victory over Penistone Church Ladies in the last league game of the season.

This meant the Tigresses finished third in the league with Leah Hardy topping the scoring charts after a hat-trick on the night.