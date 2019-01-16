Worksop Town Ladies march into county cup semis

Worksop Town Ladies advanced into the semi-finals of the County Cup with a 9-0 drubbing of Mexborough Athletic Ladies.

The Tigresses were 4-0 up at the break before the referee dished out two red cards on the pitch, as well as two further dismissals on the bench.

Worksop added another five goals in the second half to boost their confidence going into next week’s game against Huddersfield.

Leah Hardy opened the scoring before Ellie Chandler doubled the home side’s advantage. After two disallowed goals, Carly Rowlands made it three. Chandler grabbed her second and Worksop’s fourth before half time. Pearson soon added a fifth after the interval then Chandler sealed her hat-trick.

It was at this stage frustrations boiled over for Mexborough and the referee harshly issued their goalkeeper with a second yellow card for arguing with her own player.

This caused the visiting manager to question the referee but the man in the middle also sent him and his assistant to the changing rooms.

The official wasn’t finished there as moments later, he sent off another player for her sarcastic remark towards his decision.

Worksop went on to score another three through Lauren Bell, Ellie Sheehan and Chapell to seal their place in the last four of the cup.