Worksop Town impress in friendly draw with League One Barnsley

Worksop Town drew 1-1 with EFL League One side Barnsley in their third and most high profile pre-season friendly of the summer at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Craig Parry was pleased with the performance against such higher league opposition and said: “It was the first time were we had the squad from last year and the new lads and I think it showed, as it was great performance.

“Defensively we were solid, and we’re still in the early stages of pre-season.

“So a lot of it was working on fitness, the tactical side will develop down the line.

Aleks Starcenko nets Worksop's goal against Barnsley on Saturday. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“But it was really pleasing to get a positive result and get everyone back on the pitch.”

The Tigers had the first chance of the game as a trialist player fired his shot over the bar from distance.

New signing Lewis Whitham had the next attempt as he picked up the ball from the left-hand side and curled a shot towards goal, which narrowly missed.

Whitham continued to cause the Reds' defence problems as his shot towards the near post was smartly saved by Barnsley keeper Murphy Cooper.

Worksop had another chance as Liam Hughes controlled the ball on the edge of the area and forced the keeper into making a save.

Davis Keillor-Dunn then came off the bench for the Tykes and made an instant impact by playing a precise ball in behind the Tigers defence, which was eventually smothered by Tommy Taylor.

Dan Bramall made an appearance for the first time since before Christmas, and he took no time to influence the game, almost scoring with a header which went over the keeper but wide of the post.

However, Worksop took the lead on the 63rd minute as a misplaced pass by the Barnsley keeper was intercepted by Aleks Starcenko, who lobbed the keeper for the first of the game.

But it didn't take long for Barnsley to equalise as Vimal Yoganathan slotted in Keillor-Dunn, who calmly finished past the keeper.

Dylan Cogill had a chance for the Tigers at the end to win the game, as he jumped highest to meet a Deegan Atherton long throw but he couldn’t get any connection on it.

A PFA XI made up of players recently released from professional clubs then ran out 4-1 winners at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday night, with Hughes grabbing a goal for the Tigers.

The friendlies continue this week with two home games, firstly hosting Tamworth on Saturday and then Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday night.