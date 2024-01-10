Worksop Town manager Craig Parry had high acclaim for his side’s display as the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Whitby Town on Saturday afternoon, writes Devon Cash.

Jordan Burrow celebrates the own goal. Pic by RBI Photography.

Great work from Jay Rollins on the left-hand side forced an own goal by Jamie Bramwell, who flicked a dangerous cross over his own keeper on 77 minutes.

Parry hailed the way his side dominate, saying: “I thought it was our best performance this season; I think our best two performances have been away at Whitby and here today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From minute one to 90, we controlled the game. We moved the ball quickly and we created numerous chances, and I thought the lads turned it on today and if we played like that every day then we won’t be far off and that’s the summary of it.

“We knew what sort of run they were on and what they were like as a side; they are a very good side and there’s no doubt that they’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“We knew they like to attack and that’s their form of defence, so we tried to play fire with fire and have a fight out with them and, when we could, we kept the ball well. But, fundamentally, we tried to have a go at them and see if they buckled.

“Going back to the last game against Gainsborough, we kept the ball but had no purpose whereas today we had a purpose, and we went through the lines quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We create so many clear-cut chances, but it took an own goal to win it. But I must say it was down to unbelievable work from Jay Rollins, one, to get past his man and then to drive it into the area.”

The Tigers welcome Ilkeston Town to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

When they last met, Worksop beat the Robins 2-0 in Ian Deakin’s first game as Ilkeston boss.

However, Parry added: “I don’t think we can look back at the game at their place because it was their manager’s first game in charge and he would have only had a couple of hours and a training session to speak to the side.

Advertisement

Advertisement