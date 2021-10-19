Worksop Town hit back to sink Stocksbridge Steels

Tigers boss Craig Parry - happy with response against Steels.

Following a midweek 3-0 defeat to Dunston, Worksop responded well as a James Baxendale opener and a brace from Liam Hardy ensured three points despite Luke Mangham levelling the game on two separate occasions.

And the Tigers boss believes the win was needed.

“I am pleased for the boys because they have taken some recent criticism – and rightly so – from Tuesday’s performance,” said Parry.

“The main thing today was to get three points and it wasn’t the perfect performance, but it was better; more like what we like to do.

“The game didn’t start well with another injury, so I don’t think lady luck is on our side.

"But with the way we played, we reverted to how we played through pre-season because we had the personnel to be able to do that.

“We played it about and passed it, and I thought we created a lot of chances.

“It wasn't perfect but it was better and more promising and a step in the right direction.

“Let’s not get carried away, it is three points and there will be more ups and downs; what I am more pleased about is that they are a really good set of lads and they have reacted, they didn’t go into their shells or was negative because they got out there and got on the ball and played football in the right areas.”

Striker Hardy scored his first and second goals for the club after arriving from Hyde United last week.

Parry praised the 33-year-old for his overall game.

He added: “You get what is on the tin with Liam, you get goals, and he is probably disappointed with himself that he hasn’t got three or four.

“It was a good performance, and he is a proper striker, and he gets himself into those positions.

“Working with him closely, it is not just the goals that he gets but it is how hard he works for the side and what he puts in.