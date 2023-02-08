Worksop Town have to settle for a clean sheet as they are held by Cleethorpes Town

The Tigers struggled to cope with the Owls’ high press, and conceded early chances to Declan Howe, but both were distinguished by well-timed tackles by Jack Broadhead.

Hamza Bencherif went closest to scoring when his header was cleared off the line by Paul Walker.

The second period was more in favour of Worksop, who thought they had taken a late lead through Josh Wilde, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag for an offside in the build-up.

Cleethorpes make it tough for the Tigers. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

Parry explained the differences between the two periods as his side failed to score for the first time this season, saying: “I thought it was a game of two halves for us and in the second half we were very good, and it felt more like us because in the first half, we were poor and we let the lads know that at half-time.”

“We didn’t set off well, but I must give credit to Cleethorpes because their first-half performance was the best that we have come up against so far this season and we found it difficult.

“I thought we went too big too soon from the start and they played a back three which made it difficult for Hughesy (Liam Hughes) up there and we didn’t exactly execute the game plan that we wanted to do but they pushed us extremely hard.

“We took control of the game after the break, and we moved it well and on another day we’d have probably nicked it. But it is another point on the board and it stretches the unbeaten run to 24 games.”

The stalemate also saw the Tigers collect a 20th clean sheet of the season in all competitions, with Sebastian Malkowski making a sublime one-on-one stop to deny Howe in stoppage time.

Parry praised his backline, saying: “I thought they did well. First half they were trying to hook it over and tried to cause us problems.

“However, I don’t recall Seb having to make any stops in the first period and he then made an unbelievable save at the end to save us the game.

“Today’s positive has been the defence and we have limited them well until the end. Overall, they have been rock-solid all season and we have got another clean sheet.”