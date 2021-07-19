Worksop Town have plenty of work to do, believes assistant manager

Worksop Town got the job done after a slow start. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill

Goals from Lewis Gibbens, Zayn Hakeem, Steven McDonnell, Ify Ofoegbu and Deegan Atherton allowed Worksop to maintain the Tigers’ winning pre-season run after falling behind early on.

I thought we started the first 10 minutes bright,” said Jeffs.

“We moved the ball well, we created some chances and then we had a sloppy period: Garforth scored, we bounced straight back, and then we gave away a penalty.

“I was disappointed with the goals we conceded – they were very sloppy goals.

“Zayn [Hakeem] scored a good goal to get us back on track, then we started to get on the front foot a little bit more. As the game went on, I thought we played some good stuff.

“We’ve still got a lot of things to work on, we’re not quite where we need to be. We are scoring a lot of goals, but we have still got a fair way to go.

“We’ve played Garforth in the past, and they have always given us a good game; they got a good result against Scarborough the other week.

“They’ve got some good players and they caused us problems at times. They look a young side; they look fit and they have got some quick lads.

“You’re always going to cause teams problems when you set-up like that and credit to them, they’re a good side.”

Jeffs also praised the performance of defender Deegan Atherton, who scored a rare goal from the bench.

“I think we’re going to be hearing about that one in the foreseeable future shall we say,” said Jeffs.

“I thought Deegan did well when he came on – we know what we’re getting with Deegan.

“He’s no-nonsense and gets stuck in, but he can play as well. He’s a good player and, to be fair, it’s a great goal and a great finish.

“I’m chuffed for him; I think the lads are already bantering in there and he’s loving it.”

Worksop next welcome Huddersfield Town to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Friday 23 July.

Jeffs feels that the Tigers will embrace the test.

He continued: “I think we’re probably ready for the next step up in terms of a test.

“They’re going to be a good side; they’re going to be at a professional level whatever age group we come up against.

“They will move the ball well; we will have to be at it.

“We will be confident going into the game and we won’t change from the way we play.