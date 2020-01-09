Worksop Town go in search of back to back league victories when Glossop North End visit Sandy Lane

Worksop Town go in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when Glossop North End visit Sandy Lane on Saturday.

Tigers claimed three points last time out at a struggling Wisbech Town in a dramatic game which saw the hosts have a goal controversially chalked off for offside late on.

Tigers boss Kyle Jordan. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill.

Saturday's visitors Glossop are a point and one place behind Worksop in the BetVictor NPL South East Division standings, with Tigers eager to build on the Wisbech win.

Kyle Jordan, Tigers manager, said: "We play them twice this month and the first one will be a chance to put a statement down and show them what we're about.

"Our home form has been hit or miss though we have picked up a little bit recently - we were good against Loughborough and very good against Cleethorpes.

"We're hoping to get that back-to-back win on the board and with Market Drayton to come, who are down there as well, it's hugely important to get some consistency in the game because that's been lacking all season.

"I feel like it's only a matter of time."

Craig Mitchell put Worksop one up at Wisbech but the visitors were unable to add to their slender advantage, despite creating plenty of opportunities to extend their lead.

And Tigers boss sent a warning to his side that they must take their chances to avoid a nervous ending, which could have resulted in two dropped points at the bottom side.

"First half I thought it was a very even game. They served it up to us a bit," said Jordan.

"The lad who played down the middle for them was a proper handful, the left winger was decent and they weren't playing where they are in the league.

"Second half, it was one-sided and we've got to take our chances more - we've really got to take our chances.

"We had four or five good ones and three or four half chances where they've got to go in and it sees the game off.

"It's a great result after the couple that we've had.

"The pitch is shocking, it's a disgrace - and that's not a dig at the club at all - because ours is a disgrace as well.

"But it's difficult to play here.

"I'm delighted with the result and delighted with us for large periods of the game."

The game's controversial moment came with minutes left on the clock as Deegan Atherton deflected the ball into his own net.

"I think we've got away with one and so do the boys," said Jordan.

"Their lads are incensed and usually you can tell with how the players react.

"We probably deserved that bit of luck because we were the better side over the course of the game.

"But you put yourself in those positions when you don't put the ball in the back of the net.

"Mitch [Craig Mitchell] had a couple of chances, Jinks [James Gregory] had a couple, and possibly a few of the chances fell to the wrong people as Pembo [Max Pemberton] had a great chance which, if it falls to anyone else, it potentially goes in.

"Those are the positions you put yourself in when you don't take your chances."