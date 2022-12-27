Worksop's players celebrate a goal at Carlton. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill

The win puts Worksop 14 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League East Division.

It was a cagey, tight opening period as the home side looked to upset the apple cart.

They had the game’s first chance on goal when Niall Davie had a shot saved by Seb Malkowski.

Tigers hit the crossbar through James Hanson, whose looping header left Michael Emery rooted to the spot – an incident which sparked the visitors to life.Worksop quickly recycled possession from that previous chance and took the lead on 17 minutes through a good Hughes finish.

On 28 minutes, the Tigers should have doubled their lead when Hanson fluffed a great chance.

But Hanson would score with his next opportunity, as he added a second on 31 minutes. Hawkridge pinged the ball towards the frame of Hughes, who chested it down to get it under his control.

Hughes quickly swivelled and it seemed as if the forward was about to unleash a left-footed volley, but he instead passed the ball into the path of Hanson, who executed a composed finish past the ‘keeper.

The Tigers then had two late chances through Jack Broadhead and Hanson, but they went into the break two goals to the good.

Worksop continued their dominance into the second period, and they thought they had added a third on 56 minutes. Broadhead hit a sublime cross-field pass into the path of Rollins, who out-strengthened Sargent to get onto the ball and he pulled it back to the edge.

Daniel Brown lost his footing which allowed the ball to roll into the path of Hanson, who saw his first-time effort nestle into the back of the net with a thunderous finish, but the linesman raised his flag for an offside call on Hughes, who was judged to have been blocking the view of the 'keeper.

On the hour mark, Worksop went close with chances through Starcenko and Broadhead who both came within a whisker of their efforts going on the inside the frame.