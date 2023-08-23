Worksop Town finding their feet in the NPL after big win at Whitby Town

A long, midweek away trip was made worthwhile after two minutes when Jay Rollins stabbed home from a goalmouth scramble.

Rollins then turned provider as he took a cross-field pass from Terry Hawkridge into his stride before the winger delivered an inch-perfect cross into the middle for Paul Green to head home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luke Hall then put the game beyond the hosts with two goals in as many minutes off the right-hand side as he came inside on both occasions to find the far corner with his left foot.

Worksop net at Whitby on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Bierton.

Whitby attempted a late comeback as goals from Jacob Gratton and Bradley Fewster halved the deficit, but the Tigers, who finished the game with 10 men when Hall was shown two yellow cards, saw out the remaining minutes to move up to sixth in the table.

“We seem to be getting better game-by-game,” said Parry. “What I seem to need to do is not give them a pre-season and let them have the summer off and get them straight into the first game because we don’t seem to be having much luck on the opening day.

“Joking aside, we are getting stronger, fitter, and more organised through playing games together and tonight was an almost-perfect performance from us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve played well against a side that’s been on fire, and it was difficult for us because players were finishing work early to get here and some of them have travelled two-and-a-half-to-three hours to get here. Yes, we are at a new level, but we’re a good side as well and every team we come up against we are going to try and utilise our strengths against that.”

The Tigers’ wingers were relentless against Whitby’s full-backs, who had to revert away from their normal way of playing to try and thwart Hall and Rollins.

Parry added: “We knew that their full-backs like to get forward and their wingers come inside leaving space, so we tried to put in a game plan to exploit the space in behind.