Worksop Town fight back from behind against Workington to keep play-off dream alive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vital win came courtesy of a second-half Liam Hughes brace and Worksop manager Craig Parry praised his substitutes for their contribution, in particularly the role Jordan Burrow played in both goals following his introduction on 61 minutes.

“I made it no secret when I bought Jordan that ideally I’d like to see them (Burrow and Hughes) working together,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You saw a little glimmer there of it, but we’re at the back end of the season. We’re not really having much time to work with them but that’s what pre-season is for.

Sticking together - Worksop players celebrate after Saturday's win. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“They made a nuisance and caused Workington’s back four problems and it’s obviously helped us get over the line today.”

He was delighted with the way his players fought back into the contest.

“Obviously it was a difficult game today,” said Parry.

“First-half I thought we had total control of the game until they got the penalty and scored. I think it just deflated the whole ground really.

“It took us a bit of time to just lift the atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That said, I think we’ve had chances in the first-half where if we’re clinical we get our noses in front.

“We got into half-time and we just needed to keep everything calm, keep the boys calm and readdress things going into the second-half.

“There’s no doubt that the second-half was one of the most vital second-halves we’ve had to play and I said at the end, credit to the subs that came on.

“ Credit to the lads as well for not just giving in, actually rolling their sleeves up and going and having a fight, taking the game to them because we had nothing to lose in the second-half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So it’s really pleasing to get the win, it’s three points and on to Tuesday.“It was a reaction. Digging in and fighting for each other and going in at half-time 1-0 down, not just allowing it to get our heads down and deflate us.

“As soon as that first goal went in, the place took off. We thought from there that there was only going to be one winner.”

Parry also identified how important good squad depth is at this stage of the season, saying: “We need every single person.

“You’ve seen today, we’ve picked up two injuries straight away so we’re going to have to reassess that, reassess the side and the squad.