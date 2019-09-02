Worksop Town fail to breakdown Kidsrove Athletic in home defeat

Worksop Town failed to break down Kidsgrove Athletic at Sandy Lane on Saturday, losing 1-0.

A Kingsley Adu Gyamfi strike on eight minutes was all that separated the two sides as the Tigers continue to find their feet in the NPL South-East Division.

Striker Adu Gyamfi finished off a lovely team move who smashed the ball into the top corner, giving David Reay in the Worksop goal no chance of making the save.

After the goal, Worksop started to just get on top of Kidsgrove, but there was no real clear-cut chances for either side. The ball was stuck in the middle of the park up until the 24th-minute.

Max Pemberton fired a shot towards goal, but once again Richard Duffy was on hand to get in the way and the ball went out for another unsuccessful Worksop corner.

The closest Worksop came to an equaliser was seven minutes before half-time. Midfielder Andrew Gascoigne crashed a half-volley from outside the box which hit the post and bounced back into the area before being booted away from danger.

Craig Mitchell had a golden opportunity to score for the Tigers moments into the second half. A cross was whipped in from the right by sub Daniel Patterson which found Mitchell unmarked, but his header went wide of the goal.

New signing Jermaine Palmer entered the fray 57 minutes in and immediately tried his luck on goal. His dipping effort was close, but Harrison in the Kidsgrove goal made no mistake and caught the ball with ease.

Five minutes later Palmer was involved again, this time he was trying to turn provider by flicking the ball onto Mitchell, but the forward’s shot went over the bar. With 18 minutes of the match remaining, a corner was sent into the area and found Gascoigne who passed to Lynton Karkach who had an effort that looked goalbound until it was blocked by Sam Hall.

The final chance of the game fell to substitute Shaun Rhodes. With Worksop pushing up the pitch for an equaliser, Rhodes raced clear and only had Reay to beat, but his left footed shot went wide.

Worksop Town: David Reay, Ben Rhodes, Niall Smith, Steve Woolley (C), Matthew Reay, Steve Wankiewicz (Daniel Patterson), Max Pemberton, Andrew Gascoigne, Leon Mettam (Jermaine Palmer), Craig Mitchell (Kyle Jordan), Lynton Karkach. Unused subs: Deegan Atherton, Connor Brunt.

Attendance: 332.