Worksop Town end poor away form with vital win at Bradford Park Avenue

A first half brace from unlikely source Josh Wilde put the Tigers in cruise control heading into the second half where, despite Avenue pulling one back, the Tigers held on to claim maximum points.

Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was pleased with his side’s performance in what he described as tough conditions.

He said: “It was really tough today with the strong wind from one side to the other. We managed to get ourselves 2-0 up at half-time with the wind in our favour and in the second half we really dug in to see the game through.

Bradford Park Avenue v Worksop Town action. Pic by Tom Maddison.

"I thought we did that really well ,so it is a good win for us and I'm really happy with our performance.

"Josh puts himself into the right place at the right time and he’s scored today from two set plays.

"We tried to focus on set plays today as an area to try and exploit Bradford PA and Josh found himself in really good areas to poke the ball home twice.

“I felt we dominated the game, even with the conditions in the second-half, from start to finish. Apart from their goal I don’t think they troubled us that much and in all honesty in the first half we should’ve probably gone in more than two goals up.

"We had a few chances to make the scoreline look even better in the second half, but on the whole it was another good performance. We kept the ball really well, played it into the right areas at the right times, and shifted it with intensity and pace. So I’m really pleased with that.”

The Tigers now prepare for an Easter weekend double-header, first hosting Hyde United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday, before they return to the road on Easter Monday to face Basford United.

Hyde currently sit fifth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, occupying the final play-off place. Worksop, who sit in seventh, currently sit six points behind Saturday’s visitors with two games in hand.

