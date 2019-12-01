Worksop Town end home hoodoo with big win

Manager Kyle Jordan hailed his Worksop Town players as the Tigers turned the NPL South East table upside down to end their home hoodoo.

Worksop defeated third-from-top Cleethorpes Town 4-1 for their first victory at Sandy Lane since 21st August to go 11th.

Jordan said: “The players were absolutely outstanding in terms of what we asked them to do. To a man they were brilliant.

“You have got to win your home games. I couldn’t have asked for any more. We have set the bar now.

“The difference between ourselves and the top three or four is (what happens in) both boxes.

“We are not making enough of our chances go in and we are not being quite tight enough at the other end.

“We are capable of competing with the best sides. We were full value for the win.”

The Tigers dominated in the first half and led 2-0 at half-time – and shone just as brightly in the second period, despite fog descending on Sandy Lane.

In the 23rd minute the visitors might have taken the lead, but Jack Richardson curled narrowly wide of the far post.

Full back Lee Hill, on his third debut for the club, broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a thumping effort into the top corner.

Three minutes later Craig Mitchell quickly doubled the lead with a cushioned header over the keeper.

Richardson again went close for the visitors, but was denied by keeper David Reay.

Two minutes before the break Reay pulled off a fine save to deny Lewis Collins.

Four minutes into the second period the striker put the issue beyond doubt with a close-range finish.

Reay made another terrific stop just after the hour mark to save Josh Lacey’s fierce low effort, which the keeper only saw late.

And Lynton Karkach slid in to make it 4-0 after good work by Mitchell and Steven McDonnell.

Cleethorpes snatched a late consolation through Brody Robertson three minutes from time.

After the game boss Jordan was full of praise for two-goal marksman Mitchell, saying: “Everything stuck to him.

“He has been scoring all year. He held the ball up, brought other people into play and took his two goals well.”