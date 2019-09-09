Worksop Town end Carlton's perfect start

Worksop Town returned to winning ways with a fine display in a 3-1 win at Carlton Town on Saturday.

The result brought a perfect start to Carlton’s season to and end, with them having won four out of four prior to the encounter.

The Tigers opened the scoring on 12 minutes. Following a clearance, Danny Patterson looped the ball towards the right-hand side of the area where Lynton Karkach hooked the ball towards the back post for Niall Smith, who had made the run, and he headed the ball over the ‘keeper and into the back of the net.

Things got even better for the visitors as two minutes later, Craig Mitchell doubled their advantage. Smith made a terrific run down the left before whipping the ball across the six-yard area where Max Pemberton narrowly missed the ball on the slide, but Mitchell lapped up the goods and fired into the bottom corner.

Aaron Okopu then won a spot-kick for the Millers when he enticed a foul from Matt Reay on the byline. Captain Tom Maddison stepped up and sent Dave Reay the opposite way to halve the deficit.

On the stroke of half-time, Worksop Town added a third. Pemberton won an aerial battle in midfield which opened up space for Connor Brunt to drive into. Brunt delayed his pass until Mitchell was in full stride, before laying it off to the forward who rolled home his second of the game.

The second half was fairly end-to-end, with the hosts just edging the possession stats, but Worksop Town resolute and snookered any attack that Carlton attempted in order to take home all three points.