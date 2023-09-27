News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Town edged out in seven goal thriller at Radcliffe

Worksop Town were edged out of a seven-goal thriller away against league leaders Radcliffe FC on Saturday afternoon, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST
The hosts were ahead just a mere 16 seconds into the game when Radcliffe capitalised from a poor pass to counter through Jude Oyibo, who laid the ball on a plate for Lois Maynard to tap home.

Worksop responded well and hit back with a header from Liam Hughes from Terry Hawkridge’s corner before the latter set up Vaughan Redford to put Worksop ahead.

Radcliffe, who had won seven out of seven going into the fixture, led at the break thanks to an equaliser from Jamie Morgan and a second from Lois Maynard.

Action from Worksop's defeat at Radcliffe. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.Action from Worksop's defeat at Radcliffe. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Action from Worksop's defeat at Radcliffe. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Worksop’s opening two scorers combined for another equaliser when Redford slipped in Hughes to finish beyond the ‘keeper.

However, Radcliffe won it late following a spell of Worksop pressure as Brad Jackson swept home from a counterattack to sink the Tigers right at the death.

Manager Craig Parry was disappointed for his side to lose out in the way they did.

“We’re coming in kind of disappointed because they’ve given absolutely everything that group of players, there: application, dedication, desire, heart, commitment,” he said.

“They’ve given everything against a side that’s been bopping teams and winning by four and five.

“It’s a cruel way to lose and I believe we deserved something from the game and that’s why I am gutted at this minute in time and sometimes football kicks you where you don’t want to be kicked.

“I think, to summarise it, we’ve gifted four goals away and that’s from individual errors that we don’t normally give.

“I said to them in there that as much as I admire the performance today, we’ve given it to them, and we’ve spoilt that after working hard for our goals.

“We knew it would be difficult and that they would have chances, but we wanted to come here and go toe-to-toe with them.

“The reaction to each goal has been great and it’s nothing more than I’d expect from this group.”

