Worksop Town earn FA Cup replay thanks to last gasp goal against King’s Lynn

Worksop earn replay thanks to last min goal

Luke Hall’s last gasp equaliser earned Worksop Town a replay against King’s Lynn in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium

Boss Craig Parry said: “It was a typical cup game really and I thought we played well.

"It was end-to-end, and they’ll be disappointed with the last minute goal.

Worksop's players celebrate earning a replay on Saturday.

“In all honesty, I think a draw is probably the fair result.

"But I think they’ll be disappointed as they were holding on to the 1-0 lead until the last kick of the game.”

Worksop started the game on a positive note, as Luke Hall’s cross was missed by the King's Lynn defender but safely collected by goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The Tigers dominated possession in the first 10 minutes, with Luke Shiels glancing wide from a Terry Hawkridge corner and Hall heading over the bar from a Josh Wilde cross.

King’s Lynn made an early change, replacing Kyle McFadden with Tom Wilson.

In the 17th minute, Worksop’s Dan Bramall had a chance to score, but his low shot aimed for the bottom corner was saved by Paul Jones.

King’s Lynn began creating chances through Finley Barnes, who delivered a dangerous cross into the box in the 25th minute, cleared by Luke Shiels.

Just seconds later, the deadlock was broken when Josh Hmami got behind the Worksop defence and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner, giving Kings Lynn a 1-0 lead on 26 minutes.

The Linnets nearly doubled their lead through Josh McCammon after 30 minutes, but his shot went straight at goalkeeper Seb Malkowski.

Towards the end of the first half, Worksop pushed for an equaliser, with Josh Wilde’s shot from the edge of the box blocked after some late pressure.

Worksop came out strong in the second half, searching for an equaliser, but clear chances were limited.

Hawkridge delivered a cross into the box, but Paul Jones quickly smothered the ball.

King’s Lynn had a golden opportunity in the 65th minute, when McCammon found himself one-on-one with the keeper, but Malkowski produced a crucial save to keep Worksop in the game.

In the 70th minute, Worksop’s Regan Hutchinson found space on the edge of the box and forced a good save from Jones with a powerful shot.

Kings Lynn looked set to advance to the next round, defending solidly until a dramatic 98th-minute free kick from Hamza Bencherif bounced around the box and fell to Hall, who struck a perfect shot into the top left corner off the bar to level the match.