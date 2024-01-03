Worksop Town defender Josh Wilde happy to be utility man
The left-back was shifted next to Hamza Bencherif after injuries to George Taft and Paul Green.
He said: “I think one of my best qualities is my ability to read the game and if you can do that as a centre-half, it’s mostly about putting your body in the right area.
“There isn’t too much running involved as it is more demanding as a full-back having to get up and down the line.
“I will play anywhere the gaffer wants me to play and if that’s at right-back or centre-back, it is what it is as we are getting a few injuries which isn’t good and hopefully, they are not major injuries because we need our squad back and to full strength.
“I am playing with a knock and there are other players playing with niggles which isn’t good but it’s just where we are at the minute.”