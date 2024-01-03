Worksop Town defender Josh Wilde happy to be utility man

Worksop Town defender Josh Wilde says he is happy to play anywhere he is needed after finishing Monday’s defeat to Gainsborough Trinity at centre-half, writes Devon Cash.

Josh Wilde plays the ball out from the back.

The left-back was shifted next to Hamza Bencherif after injuries to George Taft and Paul Green.

He said: “I think one of my best qualities is my ability to read the game and if you can do that as a centre-half, it’s mostly about putting your body in the right area.

“There isn’t too much running involved as it is more demanding as a full-back having to get up and down the line.

“I will play anywhere the gaffer wants me to play and if that’s at right-back or centre-back, it is what it is as we are getting a few injuries which isn’t good and hopefully, they are not major injuries because we need our squad back and to full strength.