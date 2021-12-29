Worksop Town defender Adam Watson expresses thanks after returning from head injury scare

Adam Watson returned to action against Cleethorpes after his injury scare on December 11.

The Tigers were leading 2-1 against Sheffield FC, but in the 49th minute, Watson and Sebastian Malkowski collided when going for the same cross. Watson flopped to the ground and on rushed physio Georgina Page, who treated the 30-year-old until medics arrived.

The game was abandoned, however, players, staff and volunteers from both sides helped to keep Watson dry and warm out on the wet surface, and with forward Liam Hardy looking after his distraught son.

Watson got the all-clear and ten days after the incident, he returned to score four goals in a 12-0 friendly win over Kiveton Miners Welfare before starring in Saturday’s victory against Cleethorpes Town.

“I put a tweet out thanking everyone for their support and their comments because everyone has been tremendous,” explained Watson.

“I can remember heading the ball but that is about it; the last thing I could remember was looking at the physio on the floor, but I am all good now.

“I had a lot of support through it; the physios were great, and Georgina was top quality and she stuck with me all the way through, and the lads stayed with me during it all too.

“I cannot thank Liam enough for what he did with Marshall [Adam’s son] because he was really upset and he knows Liam, so it was good to have him there.

“He supported Marshall through it – as did the team – so I am grateful for what everyone did.

“I am feeling a lot better if I am being honest. It was good to get back out on the pitch and I am happy to be playing again.

“I am just happy to be out, and it was good to get on the scoresheet against Kiveton – I have never scored four before.”

Manager Craig Parry believes it was the right call to get Watson straight back into the swing of things, adding: “The whole club stopped against Sheffield, and it was a difficult period and time for him and everyone.