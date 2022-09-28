Worksop Town defence praised in FA Vase victory at Prescot Cables
Tigers boss Craig Parry praised his side’s defensive application as Worksop Town progressed in the Isuzu FA Trophy with a 3-1 victory at Prescot Cables on Saturday afternoon, writes Devon Cash.
A brace from Liam Hughes and a tidy finish from Josh Wilde saw Tigers through to the third round qualifying, despite a John Murphy goal that threatened a comeback.
And the Tigers boss explained that it was important for his side to experience having to be on the back foot and how to deal with it in games.
Parry said: “I thought it was a scrappy performance from us but in the first 20 minutes I thought we got out of the traps really well and I thought we played some really good stuff with our patterns of play and overloads that saw us go two-nil up.
“We have experienced heads in there that know how to slow the game down and organise in talking to each other and giving people rollicking in the right way and people are receptive to it and it is good to see.
“It is things like that which are helping us massively this year defensively when we have to dig in and defend well when the other teams are having attacks and we are doing it well.”
Wilde was excellent for the Tigers on Saturday and has been a consistent figure for Parry’s side.
He added: “Josh is a massive player for us and an outstanding player that probably goes unnoticed a little bit in what he does, but not from me, he’s probably been one of our best signings. He is so consistent in both ways, and he very rarely gets done defensively and going forward he has an unbelievable delivery as well as an eye for goal.”