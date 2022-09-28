A brace from Liam Hughes and a tidy finish from Josh Wilde saw Tigers through to the third round qualifying, despite a John Murphy goal that threatened a comeback.

And the Tigers boss explained that it was important for his side to experience having to be on the back foot and how to deal with it in games.

Parry said: “I thought it was a scrappy performance from us but in the first 20 minutes I thought we got out of the traps really well and I thought we played some really good stuff with our patterns of play and overloads that saw us go two-nil up.

Tigers celebrate on Saturday.

“We have experienced heads in there that know how to slow the game down and organise in talking to each other and giving people rollicking in the right way and people are receptive to it and it is good to see.

“It is things like that which are helping us massively this year defensively when we have to dig in and defend well when the other teams are having attacks and we are doing it well.”

Wilde was excellent for the Tigers on Saturday and has been a consistent figure for Parry’s side.