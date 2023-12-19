Worksop Town’s latest signing Jordan Burrow got off to the best possible start as he scored on his debut in the 4-0 victory over FC United of Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Burrow after scoring his debut goal.

The former Morecambe, Stevenage, and Boston United forward scored just 23 minutes into his maiden appearance for the Tigers after signing from Buxton this week.

And Burrow praised the way that he fitted into the Tigers’ style of play.

“It was really enjoyable,” he said. “It’s probably the most that I have enjoyed a game in a long time, with the way Worksop like to play with getting the ball into me and having runners around me with pace on the flanks and midfielders getting forward and getting on the second balls.

“They have their DNA of how they want to play: they’re on the front foot, high energy, high tempo, and they play it when they have to, but they can also mix it up.

“The first five minutes were a little sticky, but we grew into the game and the number of balls that the wingers put in the box is brilliant for players like me.

“Irrespective of scoring four, I thought we were defensively sound throughout as we limited them to little chances, and we were strong at set-pieces which have been a problem I believe as of late – the ‘keeper Seb came for a lot of crosses today and took the pressure off.

“Luke [Hall] did some jinking and jiving in the box, so I have made sure to stay central and I have had a touch and I have swivelled and I have scored and there’s no better feeling.

“It’s a great set of lads in that dressing room that are happy for me and the other lads in there, so it’s a really good start for me.”

The Tigers now travel to the Giant Axe to face Lancaster City in the last game before Christmas.

Burrow says that he is raring to go into that next game.

“It’s a shame that we have to wait a full week to play the next game,” he added.

“I cannot wait. I have never played there before and having played for Morecambe, I am quite familiar with the area.