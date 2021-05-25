Worksop Town confirm more pre-season friendlies

Craig Parry’s side have played four fixtures so far as part of the side’s re-engagement session throughout April and May.

After the Mickleover FC friendly on Friday 28 May, the squad will have a four-week rest period before getting into the bulk of a thorough pre-season schedule.

The club have confrimed they will play the following friendlies: 8 July – Emley AFC (A); 10 July – Parkgate FC (A); 12 July – Penistone Church (A); 15 July – Walsall FC (H); 16 July – West Bridge (A); 17 July – Garforth Town (H); 20 July – Retford United (H); 23 July – Huddersfield Town (H) and 31 July – Gainsborough Trinity (H).