Worksop Town come from behind against Parkgate to book place in Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final

It was the Northern Counties East League Division One high-flyers that took the lead from the spot on 35 minutes when Ross Duggan was pulled back by Hamza Bencherif after the forward turned superbly following a pass inside from Silas Valladolid-Collins. Duggan stepped up and he sent Sebastian Malkowski the wrong way.

The Tigers’ performance improved in the second period, and they got back on level terms when left-back Josh Wilde tapped home from Jay Rollins’ drilled pass across the face of goal.

Worksop’s opposite full-back then got himself on the scoresheet when he bent a lovely strike into the top left corner from just outside the area after picking up possession deep.

Worksop cup action against Parkgate.