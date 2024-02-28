Worksop Town come from behind against Parkgate to book place in Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final
It was the Northern Counties East League Division One high-flyers that took the lead from the spot on 35 minutes when Ross Duggan was pulled back by Hamza Bencherif after the forward turned superbly following a pass inside from Silas Valladolid-Collins. Duggan stepped up and he sent Sebastian Malkowski the wrong way.
The Tigers’ performance improved in the second period, and they got back on level terms when left-back Josh Wilde tapped home from Jay Rollins’ drilled pass across the face of goal.
Worksop’s opposite full-back then got himself on the scoresheet when he bent a lovely strike into the top left corner from just outside the area after picking up possession deep.
And the visitors’ turnaround and progression into the final was confirmed on 78 minutes when forward Liam Hughes steered Wilde’s cross into the far bottom corner to notch his first goal since October.