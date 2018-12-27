Worksop Town coach Wayne Thompson in confident mood ahead of Liversedge test

Worksop Town coach Wayne Thompson says his side go into this weekend’s clash with Liversedge full of confidence.

Tigers go into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Bridlington Town.

Worksop had led 1-0 at the break before the Seasiders took control with two goals in two minutes, before making the game safe late on after Town keeper Tom Jackson made a number og good saves to keep out the visitorss.

Thompson said: “It was a very even game in the first half. We had a game plan set up and we stuck to it in the first-half.

“In the Second-half we came out and the plan went out the window really quick.

“We seemed to have heavy legs. Not to take anything away from Bridlington, over the 90 minutes they deserved all three points.

“Taking the positives from we never stopped working, their keeper made three or four terrific saves in the second-half, in particular the one from Steve Woolley was very impressive.

“Unfortunately, Dave (Reay) held his hands up in there (dressing room). Goalkeeping errors cost you goals, goals cost you matches.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a couple today but like I said take nothing away from Bridlington.”

Worksop, who have won seven of the last nine games against Liversedge, welcome back Michael Trench and Kyle Jordan into the squad.

“It’ll be a great boost for the squad to have them two back,” said Thompson. “We will have a training session next week before the Liversedge game.

“We need to get the lads heads up again, I feel sorry for the supporters who have travelled up here and we feel a little sorry for ourselves because we can do much better than we did the second-half.

“We’re confident of beating Liversedge, we will get everybody fit and buzzing so we can play on the front foot.

“Since we’ve been here at the start of the season they’ve (supporters) have been absolutely fantastic.

“The lads appreciate everyone that comes home and away. It’s a pleasure to see so many turn up week after week, unfortunately we couldn’t get them their three points today, we gave our best but it wasn’t good enough.”