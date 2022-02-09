Worksop Town close in on play-off places after emphatic win over Lincoln United

An emphatic win on Tuesday and a win on Saturday has seen Worksop close in on the play-off spots.

Goals from Jack Broadhead, Steven McDonnell, and Liam Hardy put Worksop into a commanding lead after 24 minutes before Kallum Smith netted before the break. In the second half, Hardy bagged his brace and Matthew Cotton halved the deficit before the Tigers took the game beyond the Whites with a goal from Vaughan Redford and a second from McDonnell.

“We set off like a house on fire in the first 20 minutes and the game was kind of put to bed before we conceded a sloppy goal that brought them back into it,” said Jeffs.

“We regrouped at half-time, and Paz [Craig Parry] gave the lads instructions.

“We had to do the ugly stuff and then the quality shone through and that’s what happened in the second half, and it could have been even more. But ultimately, we scored six goals and you have got to be pleased with that.

“At Bridlington [Town] and Brighouse [Town], we were probably guilty of missing chances that would have put the game to bed which we did today and that was missing from those performances.

“Today, we haven’t done anything that’s really out of the ordinary; it was two good goals from set-pieces and a through-ball for Liam, who we know what he does in that position, and we were off and running.”

With Shildon picking up their second successive defeat, losing 3-0 to top-of-the-league Liversedge, it allowed Worksop to close the gap to just two points off the playoffs.

Jeffs reiterated the task at hand for his side, adding: “We’re getting to the business end of the season, and we want to be in those playoffs.

“We have given ourselves quite a bit of work to do but with the last couple of games, we have put ourselves back in with a shout – we are going into games with no fear like today.

“It wasn’t an easy game today, Lincoln are a decent outfit and have had a couple of decent results and they make it difficult, but we have kind of blown them away.