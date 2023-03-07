The Tigers led going into the break thanks to goals from Jay Rollins and Terry Hawkridge, but a second-half comeback from Borough saw them hit Worksop with strikes from Brody Robertson and Adam Drury.

“I thought the lads came out of the traps really well, with an early first goal and then a quick second goal, but I thought we took our foot off the gas in the second half,” said Hall.“It’s probably one of our worst performances of the season. The game management has to be better; we have to keep the ball and slow the game down.“It was very frustrating, despite us not playing well we had three or four chances ourselves in the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early stages, winger Luke Hall managed to get the better of Liam Hipwell on several occasions, and on 10 minutes, Worksop used that outlet to find the breakthrough when Rollins turned home a Hall cross.

Winger Luke Hall set up Worksop Town’s first goal on Saturday. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill.

Worksop got a second on 35 minutes when the Tigers were awarded a free-kick, situated centrally and around 20 yards from the goal. Hawkridge stepped up and whipped the ball through a gap in the wall, leaving the ‘keeper rooted to the spot as it nestled in the bottom corner.

With the Tigers in a commanding lead and with how they have seen games out this season, those in attendance would have not predicted the eventual outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worksop enjoyed the early chances in the second period, with the first coming through Rollins, but his subsequent half-volley looped high over the goal via a deflection.

Hughes thought he had put the game beyond the hosts from the resulting corner when he powerfully met Hawkridge’s corner, but Higton made a point-blank stop, providing a strong hand to take his header just over the crossbar.

However, the tide turned on 62 minutes when Grimsby halved the deficit. A ball down the left was picked up by Drury, who had enough time and space to pull the ball back into the path of Robertson, who executed a first-time finish into the far corner.

Grimsby then had chances through a Lewis Collins cross that was narrowly missed by Caine Winfarrah, before Drury volleyed wide from Bencherif’s headed clearance from a corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Drury would make no mistake on 82 minutes, as he was gifted a chance to level when Hutchinson missed his clearance. Drury knocked the ball to the right with the outside of his foot before the winger guided the ball into the far corner.

Worksop would then hit back through Hall, who darted down the left-hand side before he sharply cut inside and tried to squeeze a shot in at the front post, but his effort was blocked by Callum Lovatt.

Hughes would again be denied from the resulting corner, as his header beat the ‘keeper, but it cannoned off the upright and away from the target.