Worksop Town chalk up their first win of the season at Dunston
Manager Craig Parry was pleased with the second-half performance as Worksop Town picked up their first league win of the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Dunston on Saturday afternoon, writes Devon Cash.
The Tigers opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, as Paul Green finished off a move that he created, heading home from Terry Hawkridge’s chipped cross.
Jay Rollins and Hawkridge then netted their first goals for the club with two smart finishes in the second period, with Jake Jenson adding a late consolation for the visitors.
“I thought it was a really good performance, especially in the second half because I thought the first half was cagey, but we exploited their areas after the break,” said Parry.
“Once we started to trust each other with the ball and move it quickly, I think we were the better team by far.
“I think what we learned in the game is that keeping possession is a better way of defence than getting it up to the big guys up front.”