The Tigers opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, as Paul Green finished off a move that he created, heading home from Terry Hawkridge’s chipped cross.

Jay Rollins and Hawkridge then netted their first goals for the club with two smart finishes in the second period, with Jake Jenson adding a late consolation for the visitors.

“I thought it was a really good performance, especially in the second half because I thought the first half was cagey, but we exploited their areas after the break,” said Parry.

Worksop Town net against Dunston.

“Once we started to trust each other with the ball and move it quickly, I think we were the better team by far.