Worksop Town captain Hamza Bencherif proud after hard-fought win over Macclesfield Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tigers were relieved after a run of four league games without a win as Jay Rollins scored the only goal in the game 10 minutes into the second half.
Bencherif was pleased with his side's reaction on Saturday and said: “We really wanted to put things right after a tough run of games where results weren’t going our way.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We wanted to change that at home against a tough team. I’m really pleased with the result and also the way we applied ourselves, I’m really proud of everyone.”
He added that it was important to get the victory for the fans, saying: “In football, whether you play or watch, your weekend is decided by the results. Thankfully because of the result today we’re able to move on and look towards the next game, but first we’ll enjoy tonight and start preparing from tomorrow.”