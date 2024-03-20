Worksop Town captain Hamza Bencherif proud after hard-fought win over Macclesfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tigers were relieved after a run of four league games without a win as Jay Rollins scored the only goal in the game 10 minutes into the second half.

Bencherif was pleased with his side's reaction on Saturday and said: “We really wanted to put things right after a tough run of games where results weren’t going our way.

"We wanted to change that at home against a tough team. I’m really pleased with the result and also the way we applied ourselves, I’m really proud of everyone.”

Hamza Bencherif - proud of the Tigers.